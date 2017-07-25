BOARDMAN — The Boardman school board voted unanimously tonight to hire Nick Ciarniello as school district treasurer.

Ciarniello is a Mahoning Valley native and has several years of government auditing experience in addition to his Ohio School Treasurer license. He will start his new position Aug. 14.

Boardman has been searching for a permanent treasurer since January, when Greg Slemons resigned. Superintendent Tim Saxton said, “I am impressed by his enthusiasm and fiscal knowledge and believe he will support the district’s goal of fiscal responsibility.”