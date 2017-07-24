JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

AP sources: Free agent Derrick Rose meeting with Cavaliers


Published: Mon, July 24, 2017 @ 11:02 a.m.

CLEVELAND (AP) — Two people familiar with the negotiations say former MVP Derrick Rose is meeting with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rose is discussing a potential contract with Cleveland on Monday, according to the people who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitive nature of the talks. The defending Eastern Conference champions have had serious discussions with Rose and his representatives over the past week.

The 28-year-old Rose played for the New York Knicks last season and averaged 18 points and 4.4 assists in 64 games.

The Cavaliers are way over the salary cap and can only offer Rose a one-year deal for the veteran’s minimum of $2.1 million.

Cleveland’s pursuit of Rose is coinciding with All-Star guard Kyrie Irving asking the team to trade him. Rose was initially viewed as a possible backup to Irving, but he could now be a starter if the Cavs make a deal.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes