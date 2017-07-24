YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Community Bill of Rights Committee says it has enough signatures to put an anti-fracking charter amendment on the city’s November general election ballot.

This is the seventh effort by the organization to approve the proposal that failed twice in both 2013 and 2014, and once each in November 2015 and November 2016.

The organization needs at least 1,259 valid signatures on petitions to qualify for the November ballot.

The proposal would not only ban fracking and fracking-related activities in the city, but would also restrict Youngstown from using water and wastewater funds for economic development projects.