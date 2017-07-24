JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Anti-fracking charter group launches seventh ballot attempt


Published: Mon, July 24, 2017 @ 1:47 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The Youngstown Community Bill of Rights Committee says it has enough signatures to put an anti-fracking charter amendment on the city’s November general election ballot.

This is the seventh effort by the organization to approve the proposal that failed twice in both 2013 and 2014, and once each in November 2015 and November 2016.

The organization needs at least 1,259 valid signatures on petitions to qualify for the November ballot.

The proposal would not only ban fracking and fracking-related activities in the city, but would also restrict Youngstown from using water and wastewater funds for economic development projects.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes