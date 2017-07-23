AUSTINTOWN

The Mahoning County District Board of Health is offering a free seminar from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Austintown Fitch High School cafeteria, 4560 Falcon Drive, at which a variety of public health issues of interest to the general public and individuals employed in the food service industry including radon, biohazards and sanitation in food facilities.

The seminar agenda is: Registration, 8-8:30 a.m.; residential radon risks, 8:30-9:45 a.m.; how to protect yourself from diseases, biohazard levels 1-4, 9:45-11 a.m.; food safety in schools, 11 a.m.- noon; cleaning dishwashers and hard surfaces, 1-2:15 p.m.; pest management in restaurants, 2:15-3:15 p.m.; and evaluation, 3:15-3:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the full day or any portion of the seminar. Information about the seminar is available by visiting www.mahoninghealth.org.