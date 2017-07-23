JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Ohio seeks no delay in restarting executions; first is scheduled Wednesday


Published: Sun, July 23, 2017 @ 4:02 p.m.

Associated Press

COLUMBUS

Ohio is arguing against the delays of three upcoming executions on grounds that the condemned killers have little chance of legal victory and repeated postponements are draining state resources.

Death row inmate Ronald Phillips is scheduled to die Wednesday for the 1993 rape and killing of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old daughter in Akron.

He and two other inmates seek more time from the U.S. Supreme Court to appeal Ohio’s lethal injection method.

Their lawyers argue the procedure’s first drug, the sedative midazolam , creates an unconstitutional risk of pain by not rendering prisoners deeply unconscious before two other drugs kick in.

The state’s lawyers responded Friday that the Constitution doesn’t require avoidance of all risk of pain. They also say Ohio risks “ongoing irreparable harm” if execution preparations must be repeated.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes