Donald Trump will make his first visit to Youngstown as president during a rally Tuesday night at the Covelli Centre, 229 E. Front ST.

To register to get up to two tickets, fill out a form at www.donaldjtrump.com/rallies/youngstown-oh/

The event is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 4 p.m.

A counter protest rally is planned in Central Square beginning at 5:30 p.m.