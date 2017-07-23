Staff report

LIBERTY

Plans for a possible merger with the Girard Fire Department have stalled, prompting Liberty trustees to propose going in a different direction.

Trustee Jodi Stoyak suggested during a meeting this month the township form a committee to study creation of a central fire station, which would replace the township’s two aging fire stations.

Though Stoyak placed the fire department issue on the agenda for discussion, trustees never formally voted to create a committee.

Stoyak said she wanted to at least discuss the fire department due to inaction from Girard officials on a merger study.

“I’ve been a bit frustrated with the lack of response from them,” Stoyak said of Girard officials.

