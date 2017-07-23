CANFIELD

Greg Delost fondly recalled having been in a 26.2-mile cross-country marathon on a cold winter day in Columbus, which also featured the warmth of a complementary one-woman cheering section.

“She was cheering us on. She didn’t have to be there in the 10- or 20-degree weather in January, but that was the kind of person she was. And that was the last time I saw her,” said Delost, remembering Caitlin Yager, who was killed in a two-car accident Dec. 26, 2013, on an icy road near Norwalk, Ohio. She was 19.

Her parents, Richard and Carol Yager, and her brother, Matthew, suffered serious injuries in the crash and were taken to a Cleveland hospital.

The Delost and Yager families are close friends.

At the time of the crash, Caitlin was a Marietta College sophomore majoring in history and land/energy management.

In their own way, close to 300 of Caitlin’s loved ones, friends, classmates, teachers and others were cheering on the example she had set and the legacy she left by participating in the fourth annual Run for Caitlin today morning, which began at Canfield High School on Cardinal Drive.

Funds raised by the 3K and 8K charitable walk and run go toward educational scholarships for eight local eighth-graders to attend Cardinal Mooney High School. Caitlin was a 2012 Mooney graduate.

Read more about Caitlin and the event in Sunday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.