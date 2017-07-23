WARREN

Maria Campagna traveled from Morgantown, W.Va., to display her hand-made glazed pottery and help the Trumbull Art Gallery celebrate its 60th anniversary today in downtown Warren.

Brittany Linger of Rock Creek chose the event to introduce her abstract paintings and beach jewelry to the world.

“This is literally my first art show,” said Linger, a graduate of Grand Valley High School and Pittsburgh Technical Institute and a software programmer for E2B Tekologies in Chardon.

Campagna and Linger joined a number of area artists who shared conversation and their wares with a sparse crowd early Saturday that James Shuttic of Warren, president of the Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County, predicted would grow as the weather improved later in the afternoon.

Saturday’s event not only celebrated TAG’s 60th anniversary, it was FACT’s third annual Summer Art Hop on Courthouse Square, one of several events it conducts throughout the year, Shuttic said.

