YOUNGSTOWN — Police cited a Girard man who drove his car off the side of a West Side street Thursday for drunken driving after a blood-alcohol test showed he was just over three times the legal limit for impaired driving.

Reports said an officer found a car about 6:45 p.m. off the side of the street at Calvary Run and South Belle Vista avenue driven by Ewen Berwick, 36, of West Liberty Street, who said he had just come from a West Side bar and had "three pints and there shots."

Berwick smelled of alcohol, was staggering in the street and had slurred speech, reports said. Reports said he failed a field-sobriety test and took a breath test, which showed a blood-alcohol content of .328. In Ohio, a person is considered driving drunk if they have a BAC of. 08 or higher.

Berwick was issued his citations and released to his mother-in-law, reports said.