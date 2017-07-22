Staff report

KINSMAN

The Southington Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Negley woman was killed at about 10:15 p.m. Thursday on state route 7 north of Webber Cole Road after a deer that was hit by another car corkscrewed through the air and went through the windshield of the car she was in, striking her.

A news release from the patrol said a car driven by Jerome Hough, 69, of Williamsfield, was driving north when his car collided with a deer.

The deer then traveled through the air and went through the windshield of a car driven by Daniel L. Stoneburner, 37, of Negley. The woman next to him in the passenger seat, Amy M. Stoneburner, 39, was hit by the deer and pronounced dead at the scene.

Two children in the backseat, 9 and 12 years old respectively, and Daniel Stoneburner, were all taken to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital to be treated for minor injuries. No one in Hough’s car was injured.