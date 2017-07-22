Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman who was a passenger in an SUV that led Mill Creek MetroPark police on a chase at about 11 a.m. was taken into custody on a warrant after park police spotted the SUV she was in on a South Side street.

MetroParks police Chief Jim Willock said the woman had a warrant and additional charges may be filed because officers found suspected drug paraphernalia in the car.

