Woman arrested by MetroParks police after chase


Published: Fri, July 21, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

Staff report

YOUNGSTOWN

A woman who was a passenger in an SUV that led Mill Creek MetroPark police on a chase at about 11 a.m. was taken into custody on a warrant after park police spotted the SUV she was in on a South Side street.

MetroParks police Chief Jim Willock said the woman had a warrant and additional charges may be filed because officers found suspected drug paraphernalia in the car.

Read more about the arrest in Saturday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

