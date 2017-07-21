YOUNGSTOWN — A woman who was a passenger in an SUV that led Mill Creek MetroPark police on a chase about 11 a.m. was taken into custody on a warrant after park police spotted the SUV she was in on a South Side street.

MetroParks police Chief Jim Willock said the woman had a warrant and additional charges may be filed because officers found suspected drug paraphernalia in the car.

Willock said officers tried to pull the car over on Old Furnace Road in the park but the driver failed to stop. He led officers on a short chase before it was terminated because it was becoming too dangerous, Willock said.

Officers checked the surrounding streets and found the car in the 100 block of West Delason Avenue. The passenger was still in the car but the male driver ran away. City police also arrived to assist.