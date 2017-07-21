CANTON, Miss. (AP) — The United Auto Workers faces a strong anti-union campaign at a Nissan plant in Mississippi as it tries to gain a foothold in the union-averse South.

Workers will decide on the union at Nissan Motor Co.’s vehicle assembly plant in Canton, just north of Jackson, on Aug. 3 and 4. The union promises it would help negotiate better working conditions, benefits and wages at the plant. Managers warn that the UAW will ultimately hurt both the company and the workers.

Nissan is broadcasting videos in the plant opposing the union, possibly causing some pro-UAW workers to waver in their support. The company denies any improper pressure and says it provides good wages and benefits to workers.