WARREN

The Fine Arts Council of Trumbull County and The Trumbull Art Gallery will host artists in Warren on Saturday.

TAG’s Pots in the Park festival featuring clay artists with exhibits and demonstrations will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Courthouse Square. The Warren Art Hop, also around Courthouse Square, will be noon to 9 p.m. It will include live music, art, food, and special book and art sale. A trolley will run from noon to 5 p.m.

The studios in F.A.C.T.’s Art on Park, 170 North Park Ave. will host an open house throughout the day. TAG’s new classroom and artist residency space dedication will be from 5-7 p.m. with a ribbon cutting at 5:30 p.m.

The following juried art shows will open Saturday also: the opening reception for “Heroes and Villains on Park,” noon to 6 p.m., the opening reception for Barry Burkey’s solo show “Resin Art,” 6-9 p.m., and the opening reception for Idris Kabir Syed ceramic exhibition and 53rd Tag Annual, 6-9 p.m.