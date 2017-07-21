JOBS
Sarah Sanders replaces Spicer as press secretary


Published: Fri, July 21, 2017 @ 2:49 p.m.

WASHINGTON (AP) — New York financier Anthony Scaramucci has been formally named White House communications director and Sarah Huckabee Sanders has been promoted to press secretary in the Trump White House's latest shakeup.

Trump says in a statement read by Sanders that he's "grateful" for departing press secretary Sean Spicer's "work on behalf of my administration and the American people."

He adds: "Just look at his great television ratings!"

Scaramucci also addressed reporters at the White House. He calls Spicer "a true American patriot" and says he hopes Spicer "goes on to make a tremendous amount of money."

Spicer earlier said he chose to resign from his position to give Scaramucci a fresh start.

