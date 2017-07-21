LORDSTOWN

The president of the United Auto Workers union, Dennis Williams, said in a Thursday news release that there have been discussions with General Motors concerning the future production of plants that primarily produce “slower-selling” vehicle models.

According to a Reuters report — which cites anonymous sources “familiar with the plans” — GM is considering “killing” six slower-selling brands, including the Buick LaCrosse, Cadillac CT6 and XTS, and Chevrolet Impala, Volt and Sonic.



The GM Lordstown Assembly Complex, as well as the Hamtramck Assembly Complex in Hamtramck, Mich., were mentioned by name in the report and were characterized as “under-used” facilities.



Though the Lordstown plant does not produce any of the six brands mentioned in the report — it only produces the Chevrolet Cruze — workers at the plant have felt the impact of a recent shift in consumer preference toward larger vehicles such as SUVs and crossovers.

