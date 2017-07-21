JOBS
Pennsylvania jobless rate unchanged as payrolls creep higher


Published: Fri, July 21, 2017 @ 1:15 p.m.

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate remained the same in June, as payrolls crept higher.

The state Department of Labor and Industry said today Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 5 percent last month, the same as in May. The national rate was 4.4 percent in June.

The household survey found the civilian labor force, employment and unemployment were all relative stable last month.

A separate survey of employers found seasonally adjusted nonfarm payrolls rose by 6,100 in June, to almost 5.94 million. Goods producing industries shrank by about 2,000 jobs while service providing industries rose by more than 8,000.

