No bond for man charged in ex-girlfriend’s slaying in Ohio


Published: Fri, July 21, 2017 @ 4:51 p.m.

ELYRIA, Ohio (AP) — A judge has ordered a man charged in the slaying of his ex-girlfriend whose body was found in his car held without bond in northeast Ohio.

A police detective told an Elyria Municipal Court judge Friday that 56-year-old Linnea Satterfield was beaten and stabbed before she was put into Roy Owens Jr.’s car trunk and driven over multiple county lines. Court records show the 56-year-old Elyria man is charged with aggravated murder and other counts. Court records don’t indicate an attorney for him.

Elyria detective James Homoki said Owens attempted to kill himself while awaiting transport from western Ohio’s Darke County where authorities arrested him Wednesday after finding him with Satterfield’s body. Police said the car was in a ditch and Owens was outside it in his underwear and socks.

