Negley woman dies in car crash in Kinsman


Published: Fri, July 21, 2017 @ 10:24 a.m.

KINSMAN — A Negley woman died in a two-car accident, that also involved a deer, Thursday night.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reports the accident happened at 10:13 p.m. on state Route 7 north of Webber Cole Road. A car driven by Jerome H. Hough, 69, of Williamsfield, was traveling northbound on Route 7, when it struck a deer crossing the roadway, sending the deer airborne.

The second vehicle, driven by Daniel L. Stoneburner, 37, of Negley, was traveling southbound, also struck the airborne deer, causing the deer to penetrate the interior of the vehicle through the windshield.

Stoneburner was transported to St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

The patrol reported the right front passenger, Amy M. Stoneburner, 39, of Negley, was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel. Two children, ages 9 and 12, also of Negley, were also taken to St. Elizabeth for treatment of minor injuries.

Hough and his three passengers were not injured.

Kinsman Fire Department and EMS, along with Johnston EMS, assisted at the scene.

Alcohol does not appear to be a factor, the patrol reported.

