Markets Right Now: Stocks open slightly lower


Published: Fri, July 21, 2017 @ 10:22 a.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest on developments in financial markets (All times local):

9:35 a.m.

Declines in technology and industrial companies are leading stock prices lower in early trading on Wall Street.

General Electric slumped 4.5 percent in early trading Friday after investors were disappointed in a drop in sales in its electricity and automation business.

Visa rose 1.8 percent after reporting earnings that beat analysts’ forecasts.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 index slipped 5 points, or 0.2 percent, to 2,467.

The Dow Jones industrial average slipped 63 points, or 0.3 percent, to 21,546. The Nasdaq composite fell 12 points, or 0.2 percent, to 6,377. The Nasdaq hit a record high the day before.

