BOOKED

==

NAME, DOB, AGENCY, CHARGE

==

ALM, CALEB MICHAEL 8/27/1996 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE OVI Breath > 0.17



ANDERSON, ODICE 11/6/1997 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Carrying Concealed Weapons

BRIGGS, DIANNA 8/12/1956 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE FEDERAL OFFENSE (OTHER)

BYRD, NATHANIEL WILSON JR 3/22/1968 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving With Suspended License



CAULTON, JEFFEREY 5/15/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Operating a Motor Vehicle Without a Valid License



CERDA, NYLEN 11/10/1997 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possessing Criminal Tools



DEMIDUK, MICHAEL 7/6/1956 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Assault



DICKMAN, MICHAEL DAVID 8/29/1987 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Inducing Panic



FLOYD, BREIASH NIKITA 3/20/1997 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



FRANTZ, BRYSON JOSEPH 1/4/1999 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Arrest Of Probationer



HABIB, JOHN G 7/29/1964 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Having Physical Control of Vehicle While Under The Influence



HUDSON, JESSI 1/22/1972 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Driving Under Suspension (Includes Points Suspension)

LOWE, HAROLD D 1/31/1962 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Failure to Appear; Issuance of Warrant



MARTINEZ, JERALD STAR 8/9/1979 BOARDMAN POLICE DEPT. Theft



MILES, LEAH KATELYN 2/23/1992 ADULT PAROLE AUTH. Arrest Of Probationer



MOSS, ISHA M 7/16/1984 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Possession of Drugs

MUHAMMAD, ALIJAH 1/11/1988 YOUNGSTOWN POLICE DEPT. Theft



PARKER, DAVID GREGORY JR 7/24/1986 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs

ROSEN, DANIEL PATRICK 3/4/1985 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Theft



SCHULER, SERENITY 2/1/1999 MAHONING COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Probation Violation



SELLEY, NATHAN L 9/1/1987 AUSTINTOWN POLICE DEPT. Breaking and Entering



SERRANO, JOHNNY JR 6/14/1999 STRUTHERS POLICE DEPT. Domestic Violence

==

RELEASED

==

NAME, DOB, BOOK DATE, REASON FOR RELEASE

==

ALLI, RICHARD BLAKE II 5/4/1991 7/19/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



BELL, RAYMOND GLENN 4/12/1959 6/21/2017 TIME SERVED



CABRERA, CHRISTINA MARIE 8/14/1979 7/10/2017 TIME SERVED

CLARK, DEWAYLON A 9/15/1986 7/20/2017 BONDED OUT



CRAGO, DORTHY MARIE 1/16/1973 4/21/2017 TIME SERVED



CRANKFIELD, JANIERA M 5/8/1991 6/2/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



DOAK, ROBERT G 9/12/1977 7/15/2017 BONDED OUT



ELDER, CURTIS JR 3/21/1956 3/24/2017 TIME SERVED



FAIRCHILD, TYLIN J 4/15/1993 7/14/2017 BONDED OUT

FARWELL, EDWARD 12/10/1958 7/10/2017 BONDED OUT



HOLESTINE, RICKEY 3/2/1959 7/20/2017 NO CHARGES FILED



HOVER, DARIN PAUL 8/20/1975 7/19/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



JACKSON, DUANE RONALD 7/10/1981 6/23/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



KYLE, SHEMARR RISCHAUN 6/19/1997 7/18/2017 BONDED OUT



MENDEZ, ANGEL LOUIS 2/16/1964 3/4/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



MOORE, LESLIE R 3/23/1973 7/17/2017 OWN RECOGNIZANCE



ORTIZ, JUAN DEJESUS 12/26/1966 7/19/2017 BONDED OUT

PATTON, CHARLES J 4/29/1960 5/22/2017 TIME SERVED



RAVER, BRANDY SUE 1/18/1984 6/30/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY

RICHENDOLLAR, BRIAN KEITH 2/7/1972 6/13/2017 TIME SERVED

ROBBE, KENDEL 1/29/1995 7/13/2017 DISMISSED

ROBERTS, LISHA MARIE 5/29/1967 7/16/2017 BONDED OUT

SEEKINS, MELISSA SUE 12/7/1979 4/13/2017 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY



SMITH, GREGORY LAMAR JR 11/9/1991 7/17/2017 BONDED OUT



SUDIMAK, ROBERT MICHAEL 5/19/1967 12/22/2016 TURNED OVER TO OTHER AUTHORITY