More information trickled out Friday about the murder of a Masury man last November after two Columbus men were indicted in his death.

Lt. Doug Bobovnyik said that the killing of Joshua Beasley, 34, early Nov. 6, 2016, in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Flea Market was especially senseless because Beasley gave his wallet to the two men accused of killing him after the two pulled a gun on him.

Accused are brothers David Emera Deshaw Madumelu, 24, also known as David Kitchen; and Daniel Kitchen, 26, also known as Daniel James Madumelu.

But they still shot and killed Beasley, who had stopped his motorcycle in the parking lot to text a woman and ask her to meet him later, Bobovnyik said.

“They didn’t have to kill him,” Bobovnyik said. “It was senseless.”

