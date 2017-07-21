JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Muslims prayed today in the streets near a contested shrine in Jerusalem's Old City, kneeling on mats spread on cobble stone to protest Israel's installation of metal detectors at the holy site after a deadly attack there last week.

After the prayers, Palestinian stone-throwers clashed with Israeli security forces near the Old City and in several hotspots across the West Bank. Israeli troops fired tear gas and rubber bullets, the army said.

In Jerusalem, a 17-year-old Palestinians was killed by live fire in the area of one of the confrontations, but the circumstances of his death were unclear.

Muslim leaders had urged the faithful not to enter the sacred compound until Israel removes the detectors, portraying Israel's measures as an encroachment on Muslim rights – a charge Israel denies.

The city's top Muslim cleric, Mohammed Hussein, told worshippers Friday that he expects a "long test of wills" with Israel.

Israel also dug in, saying the devices would stay. Israel had installed the metal detectors after three Palestinians launched an attack from the shrine, killing two Israeli policemen a week ago. Police said the metal detectors are needed to prevent further attacks.

On Friday, police severely restricted Muslim access to the area of the Muslim-administered shrine, which is revered by Muslims and Jews.

Police set up checkpoints in and around Jerusalem to prevent widespread protests.