KOS, Greece (AP) — A powerful earthquake shook beach resorts in Greece and Turkey, killing two tourists crushed when a building collapsed on a bar in the Greek island of Kos and injuring nearly 500 others across the Aegean Sea region.

Only a few miles apart, Kos and the Turkish resort of Bodrum were hit hours before dawn by the shallow undersea quake that caused a 2-foot sea swell and havoc among residents and thousands of vacationers at bars and restaurants.

The U.S. Geological survey measured the quake as being of magnitude 6.7, with Greek and Turkish estimates a fraction lower.

Kos resident Vassilis Megas told The Associated Press the earthquake was "shocking, terrifying ... The whole house shook back and forth. People ran out into streets. We did too, and stayed out all night."