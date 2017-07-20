AUSTINTOWN — Police arrested a woman on fraud charges after she reportedly attempted to purchase cell phones and accessories from area AT&T retailers Wednesday.

New York City resident Nylen Cerda is charged with theft, tampering with records, possession of criminal tools and telecommunication fraud.

She reportedly purchased three iPhone 7 Plus phones and accessories from AT&T, 6000 Mahoning Ave., for $3073.97. AT&T was reportedly informed by the company's fraud department an hour later that Cerda's purchase was fraudulent.

Later, police arrested her at an AT&T store in Boardman, 7125 Tiffany Blvd.

An unidentified male reportedly took Cerda to a Bureau of Motor Vehicles location and where she "provided an AT&T bill to validate the wrong address that she falsified" in order to make purchases.

She stated in the report that she would receive $100 for each phone she returned to New York.

Cerda's court date is set for Monday.