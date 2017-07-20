YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested three people on weapons charges Wednesday in two separate homes while serving search warrants investigating drug activity.

At a 49 S. Portland Ave. home. officers found a shotgun, a .22-caliber rifle, ammunition and a bag of marijuana.

Arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm was Charleston Jennings, 33 and Justin Patterson, 26. They were both taken to the Mahoning County jail.

It is the second time since June 1 a warrant was served on the street investigating drug activity.

About 4:55 p.m., officers found a semiautomatic handgun, two scales, a bag of crack cocaine and a suboxone strip.

Arrested there on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm Alan Johnson, 30. Arrested on a charge of possession of crack cocaine was Clifford Raynovich, 38, of Liberty.

They were both also taken to the jail.