JOBS
WHEELS
HOMES
CLASSIFIEDS
facebooktwitterRSS
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

« News Home

Three face weapons charges after city searches


Published: Thu, July 20, 2017 @ 10:14 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Police arrested three people on weapons charges Wednesday in two separate homes while serving search warrants investigating drug activity.

At a 49 S. Portland Ave. home. officers found a shotgun, a .22-caliber rifle, ammunition and a bag of marijuana.

Arrested on charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm was Charleston Jennings, 33 and Justin Patterson, 26. They were both taken to the Mahoning County jail.

It is the second time since June 1 a warrant was served on the street investigating drug activity.

About 4:55 p.m., officers found a semiautomatic handgun, two scales, a bag of crack cocaine and a suboxone strip.

Arrested there on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm Alan Johnson, 30. Arrested on a charge of possession of crack cocaine was Clifford Raynovich, 38, of Liberty.

They were both also taken to the jail.

Other stories of interest

Don't Miss a Story

Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.

News
Opinion
Entertainment
Sports
Services
Classifieds
Records
Discussions
Community
Help
Forms
Neighbors

HomeTerms of UsePrivacy StatementAdvertiseStaff DirectoryHelp
© 2017 Vindy.com. All rights reserved. A service of The Vindicator.
107 Vindicator Square. Youngstown, OH 44503
Phone Main: 330.747.1471 • Interactive Advertising: 330.740.2955 • Classified Advertising: 330.746.6565
Sponsored Links: Vindy Wheels | Vindy Jobs | Vindy Homes