YOUNGSTOWN — The Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership , 1325 Fifth Ave., has scheduled the dates and times of their information sessions for their Employment Skills and Training Program of 2017.

They are: 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Monday through Thursday and July 31 to Aug. 3.

The information sessions give an outline of what is covered in the class, details of the program and what is expected from each participant. Candidates interested in the first free Training Class of 2017 scheduled to begin Aug. 7 must attend only one of the informational sessions. Class space is limited.

The Employment Skills & Training is a free program that helps residents in Mahoning County learn the basic work related skills that can be used in any position they are seeking. This includes motivational training, interviewing techniques, computer literacy, financial literacy, how to write and format a resume, mock job interviews and other several useful job related topics and life skills.

The six-week class runs through Sept. 14 at MYCAP. Potential candidates must be a Mahoning County resident 18 or older, graduated with a high-school diploma or working towards completion of a General Educational Development certificate.

Veterans, long-term unemployed and individuals with legal problems are encouraged to attend. All chosen participants will receive a free portfolio, flash drives, interview clothing, job placement assistance and possible financial assistance to overcome employment related barriers regardless of criminal or financial backgrounds.

In addition, all participants must be income eligible at or below 125 percent of the federal poverty guidelines.