LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) — One of the sports memorabilia dealers who was robbed by O.J. Simpson told a Nevada parole board today the former sports star was misled about what was going to be at a Las Vegas hotel for him to recover.

Bruce Fromong says he and Simpson have been friends for almost 27 years and that Simpson never "held a gun on me."

Simpson's lawyer, Malcolm Lavergne, said earlier Fromong called his office and they talked about how Simpson had apologized and he had accepted it.

Simpson has spent more than eight years behind bars for armed robbery and assault with a weapon after trying to take back sports memorabilia in a budget hotel room in Las Vegas.