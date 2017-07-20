JOBS
SIMPSON PAROLE HEARING | Simpson's daughter wants him to come home


Published: Thu, July 20, 2017 @ 1:56 p.m.

LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) — Arnelle Simpson, O.J. Simpson's oldest child, is speaking on behalf of the family at his parole hearing in Nevada, saying they just want him to come home.

She told the parole board today the family realizes he's not perfect but has done the best he can. She says he didn't make the right decision in 2008 when he tried to take back sports memorabilia in a budget hotel room in Las Vegas. He was convicted of armed robbery and has spent nearly nine years behind bars.

Arnelle Simpson says she knows her father is remorseful, and the family wants him home so they can move forward. She called her father her best friend and her rock.

