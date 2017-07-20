LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada parole official has told O.J. Simpson the board has received hundreds of letters in support and opposition to his release from prison.

Parole Commissioner Susan Jackson said today the opposition letters requested the board take into account his 1995 acquittal on murder charges in the death of his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend Ronald Goldman as well as a civil court decision that found him liable for the deaths.

But Jackson says the board would not take that into account. Simpson thanked the board.