LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) — A Nevada parole board is deliberating whether to grant O.J. Simpson release from prison.

The four commissioners who questioned Simpson by video conference walked out of the room after hearing testimony from Simpson, his daughter and the victim in the armed robbery that put Simpson in prison for nearly nine years.

Connie Bisbee, chairwoman of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, said it would take about 30 minutes to make a decision. It has to be unanimous.

Two other commissioners monitored the hearing and will weigh in if the other four don't reach a unanimous decision.