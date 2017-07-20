YOUNGSTOWN

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan criticized President Donald Trump for coming Tuesday to Youngstown for a rally rather than focusing on the important issues facing the country.

“During the last six months, he’s not followed through on what he promised,” Ryan of Howland, D-13th, said today during a conference call with reporters.

During last year’s presidential campaign, Trump, a Republican, spoke of reopening steel mills and coal mines, labeling China as a currency manipulator, creating a jobs program, reforming health care and “draining the swamp” in Washington, D.C.

“He’s gone against a lot of the things he said he was going to do,” said Ryan, who added about Trump: “He was selling everybody a bill of goods.”

Meanwhile, Mahoning County Democrats and other local Democratic and progressive groups will have a counter-rally from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday on Federal Square to protest Trump’s efforts to change the nation’s health-care system and to call on the president to create jobs.

