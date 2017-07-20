YOUNGSTOWN — Two men were indicted today by a Mahoning County grand jury for the murder of a man in November.

David Emera Deshaw Madumelu, 24, a.k.a. David Kitchen, and Daniel Kitchen, 26, a.k.a. Daniel James Madumelu, both of Columbus, face charges of aggravated murder for the Nov. 6 shooting death of Joshua Beasley, 34, of Masury.

Beasley was found shot to death in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Flea Market on McCartney Road.

Beasley was found on the ground before the flea market opened by an employee and his motorcycle was still running.

The two are from Columbus and police investigated several tips following a shooting just a day or so after Beasley was shot which led them to Columbus.