LOVELOCK, Nev. (AP) — O.J. Simpson is telling a Nevada parole board he didn't make any excuses during his nine years behind bars and has no intention of making them during his parole hearing.

The former sports star described what led up to an armed robbery at a Las Vegas hotel, saying he never pointed a gun at anyone or made any threats during the crime that put him in prison.

Simpson strongly stated almost all the sports memorabilia items he saw in a collector's Las Vegas hotel room belonged to him.

A vote in his favor would enable Simpson, now 70, to get out as early as Oct. 1. By then, he will have served the minimum of his nine-to-33-year armed-robbery sentence for a bungled attempt to snatch sports memorabilia he claimed had been stolen from him.

A hearing room at Nevada prison erupted in laughter after a parole commissioner said the former football star and Hall of Famer was 90.

A burst of laughter followed the comment from Connie Bisbee, chairwoman of the Nevada Board of Parole Commissioners, who then corrected herself that the former sports star was 70.