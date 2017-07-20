JOBS
Norovirus confirmed in diner who reported eating at Chipotle


Published: Thu, July 20, 2017 @ 2:49 p.m.

NEW YORK (AP) — Health officials say a test has confirmed norovirus in a person who reported eating at a Chipotle in Virginia. But they say it’s not yet enough to determine the cause of illnesses reported at the location.

The restaurant in Sterling, Virginia, was temporarily closed this week after customers reported symptoms that Chipotle said were consistent with norovirus. That sent shares of Chipotle down, given an E. coli outbreak that hit the chain in 2015.

The Loudoun County Health Department in Virginia says it is still awaiting further test results.

Norovirus is a leading cause of illnesses from contaminated food, and infected employees are a frequent source of the outbreaks.

Chipotle has stressed the safety measures it has taken to prevent such occurrences or respond quickly when they do happen.

