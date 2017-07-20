WASHINGTON (AP) — Majority Leader Mitch McConnell spurred Republican senators today to resolve internal disputes that have pushed their marquee health care bill to the brink of oblivion.

Yet the GOP's reeling effort to dismantle much of President Barack Obama's health care law may face even longer odds because of Sen. John McCain's jarring diagnosis of brain cancer.

"Dealing with this issue is what's right for the country," McConnell, R-Ky., said. He added, "It was certainly never going to be easy, but we've come a long way and I look forward to continuing our work together to finally bring relief."

Nursing a slender 52-48 majority, McConnell has been unable to muster the 50 votes he'd need to approve his party's health care overhaul. Vice President Mike Pence would cast the tie-breaking vote.

But with McCain, R-Ariz., receiving treatment back home for an uncertain period of time, McConnell's numerical advantage has dwindled. In McCain's absence, if just two Republicans defect it would sink President Donald Trump's and the GOP's banner legislative priority, and more than that have said they are ready to do so.

Aiming to finally resolve the issue, McConnell has said he'll force a vote on the legislation early next week.

After a face-to-face lecture from Trump, about two dozen of them staged a nearly three-hour bargaining session Wednesday night to resolve their disputes. When it was over, none offered specific examples of any progress.

"We still do have work to do to get to a vote of 50, but people are committed to continuing that work," said Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., a member of the GOP leadership who hosted the meeting in his office.

Also attending Wednesday's private meeting were health secretary Tom Price and Seema Verma, the Medicaid and Medicare administrator. It was interrupted by prayer after the lawmakers learned McCain, 80, had a cancerous brain tumor.