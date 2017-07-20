JOBS
Man faces panic charge after screaming incident


Published: Thu, July 20, 2017 @ 11:34 a.m.

AUSTINTOWN — Police responded to a call Wednesday of a man in his garage screaming and jumping repeatedly.

Michael Dickman, 29, of Frederick Street, was reportedly found by police in his driveway in a confused state, yelling loudly and shadow boxing.

He was reportedly taken into custody by police on an active warrant of inducing panic. Dickman was reportedly resuscitated from an overdose on June 5.

Dickman's court date is set for Monday.

