Mahoning grand jury indicts Columbus brothers in flea market killing


Published: Thu, July 20, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

By his own estimation, city police Detective Sgt. Ronald Rodway has investigated more than 150 homicides, so he knows a gift when he sees one.

A Mahoning County grand jury Thursday agreed with him, indicting two Columbus men in a Nov. 6, 2016, slaying and a double shooting that wounded two women.

Indicted on charges of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery, attempted murder, two counts of felonious assault and two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm with repeat violent-offender specifications are brothers David Emera Deshaw Madumelu, 24, also known as David Kitchen; and Daniel Kitchen, 26, also known as Daniel James Madumelu. They are in the Grafton Correctional Facility, where they were sentenced Wednesday to 17 years each in prison for a string of similar crimes they committed in Columbus.

The two are accused in the death of Joshua Beasley, 34, who was found fatally shot at about 5 a.m. Nov. 6 in the parking lot of the Four Seasons Flea Market on McCartney Road just before it opened.

Read more about the case in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

