YOUNGSTOWN – A Mahoning County Grand Jury Thursday indicted 15 people including Susan J. Malysa, 32, Roche Way, Boardman, on three counts of endangering children.

On Jun. 5, reports say township police received a report shortly before noon when someone stopped by Malysa’s home to check on the welfare of a child. They reportedly found the 11-year-old boy duct-taped to a chair in the basement.

When police arrived, they reportedly observed his legs were taped to the metal chair, his arms were taped together and his mouth was taped shut. Emergency medical responders were dispatched to the scene to check on the child, who reportedly was “cold and shaking.”

The grand jury also indicted Jason Rapcinko, 34, Division Street, on aggravated robbery and robbery with a firearm specification.

On Jun. 16, reports say Rapcinko was arrested about 9:25 p.m. in the backyard of an Imperial Street home. As police were responding to the call of a robbery at a Salt Springs Road store on the West Side, reports said officers were flagged down and told the person who robbed the store had a gun and ran behind a nearby home.

Officer Casey Kelly drove to Imperial Street, and neighbors told them the suspect, later identified as Rapcinko, was hiding behind a nearby home where Kelly was able to take him into custody.

The grand jury also indicted Sarah M. Vangundy, 31, South Raccoon Road, Austintown, on violation of a protection order.

Others indicted include:

David P. Rowbotham, 41, Pleasant Valley Road, Wampum, Pa., extorion, menacing by stalking, three counts impersonating a peace officer and possession of criminal tools.

Candace R. White, 33, Victoria Street, possession of cocaine, inducing panic and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Raylin Blunt, 39, Summer Street and Robert Duval, 37, East Dewey Avenue, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and aggravated possession of drugs.

Juchard Duncan, 26, Brier Street SE, Warren, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ikeia Hasley, 23, Lee Street, possession of cocaine.

Austin A. Angeli, 29, Goshen Road, Salem, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.

David Buchanan, 44, Callaway Circle, Austintown. possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia,

Joseph Dawson, 20, West Myrtle Avenue, possession of cocaine with a forfeiture specification.

Raylen Wallace, 31, Wildar Street, Boardman, aggravated possession of drugs.

Tedarro Williams, 30, West Princeton, two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, possession of cocaine, five counts of possession of drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia with a forefiture specification.

Kristina Lee Green, 28, Hillman Way, aggravated possession of drugs, possession of heroin, inducing panic and possession of drug paraphernalia.