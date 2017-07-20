LIBERTY — Liberty Street under Interstate 80 will be closed from 2 a.m. to 10 a.m. Friday for bridge work. The detour will be Motor Inn Drive to state Route 193 (Belmont Avenue).

Additionally, Liberty Street between Motor Inn and Belmont is restricted to one lane. The restriction will last until late August.

This work is part of a $91.5 million project to widen I-80 between state Route 11 and Route 193. The entire project is scheduled to be completed by late July 2018.