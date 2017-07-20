The 2017 Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior championships tee off Friday at Avalon at Squaw Creek with the top 24 teens in the Valley competing.
Now in Year 8, Greatest Golfer of the Valley is 3,300 or so golfers every summer teeing it up in an event created by The Vindicator — with partners led by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage/Miller Lite and Covelli Enterprises/Panera Bread. That partnership extends through 12 golf courses, many golf professionals and a host of other sponsors.
The junior championships Friday and Saturday conclude their summer Greatest season. But it also ignites the Greatest Golfer flurry of three other championships series through the end of the summer — which include crowns for scramble, long drive and 10 adults divisions.
All play can be followed on vindy.com/golf and on Greatest Golfer Facebook and Twitter.
Here are the tee times for Friday — when the u17 golfers play 18 of their 36-hole championship. Play continues Saturday at Avalon Lakes, when the u14 finals will also take place.
Avalon Golf and Country Club has served as the sponsor and host of the Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior championships for four years.
====
FRIDAY TEE TIMES
200 Kordupel, Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course
Cioffi, Brandon Hickory VFW Golf Course
Christman, Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
210 Butler, Keegan Mill Creek Golf Course
Vitali, Joey Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
Atkinson, Justin Yankee Run Golf Course
220 Jonda, Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course
Austalosh, Dean Oak Tree Country Club
Kinkela, Matthew Rolling Hills Golf Course
230 Graham, Jimmy Trumbull Country Club
Popa, John Flying B Golf Course
Terlesky, Brian The Lake Club
============
Girls U-17:
240 Hoover, Erika New Castle Country Club
Jonda, Britney Mill Creek Golf Course
Vivo, Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course
250 Keffler, Hannah Flying B Golf Course
Cerimele, Gillian Flying B Golf Course
Jacobson, Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course
300 Taylor, Olivia Avalon at Squaw Creek
Ross, Taylor Salem Hills Golf and Country Club
Marcavish, Emily Avalon at Squaw Creek
310 Cerimele, Carmel Flying B Golf Course
Brown, Kate Tam O'Shanter
Messuri, Victoria Flying B Golf Course
===
SATURDAY TEE TIMES
1230 — u17 TBD
1240 — u17 TBD
1250 — u17 TBD
100 — u17 TBD
============
Girls U-17:
110 — u17 TBD
120 — u17 TBD
130 — u17 TBD
140 — u17 TBD
=============
Boys U-14:
150 Shelton, Robert Avalon at Squaw Creek
Sylak, Jacob Avalon at Squaw Creek
Colbert, Cameron Tam O'Shanter
200 Domitrovich, Caleb Mahoning Country Club
Sykes, Kaiden Salem Hills Golf Course
Porter, Michael Mahoning Country Club
210 Cene, Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course
Kapics, Dominic Duck Creek Golf Course
Howlett, Patrick The Lake Club
220 Pahanish, Gavin Tam O'Shanter
Martin, Benjamin Kennsington Golf Club & Grille
==============
Girls U-14:
230 Benson, Leah Tam O'Shanter
Bernard, Jayne Mill Creek Golf Course
Gustas, McKenzie Tam O'Shanter
240 Woods, Kyra Tam O'Shanter
Foreman, Gabriella Avalon Lakes Golf Course
Don't Miss a Story
Sign up for our newsletter to receive daily news directly in your inbox.