Greatest Golfer Juniors Championships tee off tomorrow


Published: Thu, July 20, 2017 @ 10:25 a.m.

The 2017 Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior championships tee off Friday at Avalon at Squaw Creek with the top 24 teens in the Valley competing.

Now in Year 8, Greatest Golfer of the Valley is 3,300 or so golfers every summer teeing it up in an event created by The Vindicator — with partners led by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage/Miller Lite and Covelli Enterprises/Panera Bread. That partnership extends through 12 golf courses, many golf professionals and a host of other sponsors.

The junior championships Friday and Saturday conclude their summer Greatest season. But it also ignites the Greatest Golfer flurry of three other championships series through the end of the summer — which include crowns for scramble, long drive and 10 adults divisions.

All play can be followed on vindy.com/golf and on Greatest Golfer Facebook and Twitter.

Here are the tee times for Friday — when the u17 golfers play 18 of their 36-hole championship. Play continues Saturday at Avalon Lakes, when the u14 finals will also take place.

Avalon Golf and Country Club has served as the sponsor and host of the Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior championships for four years.

====

  FRIDAY TEE TIMES  

 200 Kordupel, Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course  

  Cioffi, Brandon Hickory VFW Golf Course  

  Christman, Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille  

 210 Butler, Keegan Mill Creek Golf Course  

  Vitali, Joey Kennsington Golf Club & Grille  

  Atkinson, Justin Yankee Run Golf Course  

 220 Jonda, Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course  

  Austalosh, Dean Oak Tree Country Club  

  Kinkela, Matthew Rolling Hills Golf Course  

 230 Graham, Jimmy Trumbull Country Club  

  Popa, John Flying B Golf Course  

  Terlesky, Brian The Lake Club  

  ============   

  Girls U-17:   

 240 Hoover, Erika New Castle Country Club  

  Jonda, Britney Mill Creek Golf Course  

  Vivo, Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course  

 250 Keffler, Hannah Flying B Golf Course  

  Cerimele, Gillian Flying B Golf Course  

  Jacobson, Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course  

 300 Taylor, Olivia Avalon at Squaw Creek  

  Ross, Taylor Salem Hills Golf and Country Club  

  Marcavish, Emily Avalon at Squaw Creek  

 310 Cerimele, Carmel Flying B Golf Course  

  Brown, Kate Tam O'Shanter  

  Messuri, Victoria Flying B Golf Course  

===

SATURDAY TEE TIMES  

 1230 — u17 TBD   

 1240 — u17 TBD   

 1250 — u17 TBD   

 100 — u17 TBD   

  ============   

  Girls U-17:   

 110 — u17 TBD      

 120 — u17 TBD   

 130 — u17 TBD   

 140 — u17 TBD

  =============   

  Boys U-14:   

 150 Shelton, Robert Avalon at Squaw Creek  

  Sylak, Jacob Avalon at Squaw Creek  

  Colbert, Cameron Tam O'Shanter  

 200 Domitrovich, Caleb Mahoning Country Club  

  Sykes, Kaiden Salem Hills Golf Course  

  Porter, Michael Mahoning Country Club  

 210 Cene, Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course  

  Kapics, Dominic Duck Creek Golf Course  

  Howlett, Patrick The Lake Club  

 220 Pahanish, Gavin Tam O'Shanter  

  Martin, Benjamin Kennsington Golf Club & Grille  

  ==============   

  Girls U-14:   

 230 Benson, Leah Tam O'Shanter  

  Bernard, Jayne Mill Creek Golf Course  

  Gustas, McKenzie Tam O'Shanter  

 240 Woods, Kyra Tam O'Shanter  

  Foreman, Gabriella Avalon Lakes Golf Course 

