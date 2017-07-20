The 2017 Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior championships tee off Friday at Avalon at Squaw Creek with the top 24 teens in the Valley competing.

Now in Year 8, Greatest Golfer of the Valley is 3,300 or so golfers every summer teeing it up in an event created by The Vindicator — with partners led by Farmers National Bank, Superior Beverage/Miller Lite and Covelli Enterprises/Panera Bread. That partnership extends through 12 golf courses, many golf professionals and a host of other sponsors.

The junior championships Friday and Saturday conclude their summer Greatest season. But it also ignites the Greatest Golfer flurry of three other championships series through the end of the summer — which include crowns for scramble, long drive and 10 adults divisions.

All play can be followed on vindy.com/golf and on Greatest Golfer Facebook and Twitter.

Here are the tee times for Friday — when the u17 golfers play 18 of their 36-hole championship. Play continues Saturday at Avalon Lakes, when the u14 finals will also take place.

Avalon Golf and Country Club has served as the sponsor and host of the Greatest Golfer of the Valley junior championships for four years.

====

FRIDAY TEE TIMES

200 Kordupel, Bryan Reserve Run Golf Course

Cioffi, Brandon Hickory VFW Golf Course

Christman, Cole Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

210 Butler, Keegan Mill Creek Golf Course

Vitali, Joey Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

Atkinson, Justin Yankee Run Golf Course

220 Jonda, Bobby Mill Creek Golf Course

Austalosh, Dean Oak Tree Country Club

Kinkela, Matthew Rolling Hills Golf Course

230 Graham, Jimmy Trumbull Country Club

Popa, John Flying B Golf Course

Terlesky, Brian The Lake Club

============

Girls U-17:

240 Hoover, Erika New Castle Country Club

Jonda, Britney Mill Creek Golf Course

Vivo, Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course

250 Keffler, Hannah Flying B Golf Course

Cerimele, Gillian Flying B Golf Course

Jacobson, Jenna Mill Creek Golf Course

300 Taylor, Olivia Avalon at Squaw Creek

Ross, Taylor Salem Hills Golf and Country Club

Marcavish, Emily Avalon at Squaw Creek

310 Cerimele, Carmel Flying B Golf Course

Brown, Kate Tam O'Shanter

Messuri, Victoria Flying B Golf Course

===

SATURDAY TEE TIMES

1230 — u17 TBD

1240 — u17 TBD

1250 — u17 TBD

100 — u17 TBD

============

Girls U-17:

110 — u17 TBD

120 — u17 TBD

130 — u17 TBD

140 — u17 TBD

=============

Boys U-14:

150 Shelton, Robert Avalon at Squaw Creek

Sylak, Jacob Avalon at Squaw Creek

Colbert, Cameron Tam O'Shanter

200 Domitrovich, Caleb Mahoning Country Club

Sykes, Kaiden Salem Hills Golf Course

Porter, Michael Mahoning Country Club

210 Cene, Nathan Duck Creek Golf Course

Kapics, Dominic Duck Creek Golf Course

Howlett, Patrick The Lake Club

220 Pahanish, Gavin Tam O'Shanter

Martin, Benjamin Kennsington Golf Club & Grille

==============

Girls U-14:

230 Benson, Leah Tam O'Shanter

Bernard, Jayne Mill Creek Golf Course

Gustas, McKenzie Tam O'Shanter

240 Woods, Kyra Tam O'Shanter

Foreman, Gabriella Avalon Lakes Golf Course