WASHINGTON — Ralph S. Regula, a congenial gentleman farmer from the Canton area who channeled reams of federal money to Northeast Ohio during a 36-year congressional career, has died. He was 92.

"He was a remarkable man whose tenure spanned seven United States presidents," U.S. Rep. Jim Renacci said in a statement today. Renacci succeeded him in Ohio's 16th District.

According to cleveland.com, Regula was born in Beach City, Ohio, to O.F and Orpha Regula, he spent two years in the Navy during World War II before obtaining a bachelor's degree in business administration from Mount Union College (now the University of Mount Union) and a law degree from the William McKinley School of Law.

After stints as a teacher, school administrator, attorney, state legislator, and Ohio Board of Education member, Regula, a Republican, found his long-term public service niche upon his 1972 election to the U.S. House of Representatives.