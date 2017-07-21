YOUNGSTOWN

Chiropractor Dr. Jason C. Tripp of Hermitage, Pa., is guest speaker for the inaugural Sgt. Wilbur Lee Fish Jr. Sarcoidosis Initiative at 5 p.m. Thursday at McGuffey Centre, 1649 Jacobs Road.

Tripp Chiropractic & Nutrition, 155 N. Hermitage Road, is a local health and wellness clinic serving clients in the Hermitage area.

The goal of the Sarcoidosis Initiative is to provide critical information on the so-called “silent killer disease,” said Gwendolyn Fish, event coordinator, whose son, Sgt. Wilbur Lee Fish Jr. died from the inflammatory disease.

“My son had no warning signs. In April, 2013, he had his annual physical at Fort Detrick, Md., where he was employed as a biochemist. On May 11, 2013, he said good night to me, rolled out of bed and was dead at 47.

