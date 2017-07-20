JOBS
Decision expected in 10 days on Girard teacher accused of disorderly conduct


Published: Thu, July 20, 2017 @ 12:10 p.m.

GIRARD — Judge Jeffrey Adler of municipal court expects to issue a decision from the bench within 10 days in the case of a Girard teacher accused of disorderly conduct.

The teacher, Daniel J. Nagle of Struthers, appeared for a trial today on the misdemeanor charge.

A school resource officer escorted Nagle from the school building in September 2016 due to a report he had acted belligerently after being written up for a violation by Jennifer Santangelo, junior high school principal.

