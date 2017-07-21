GIRARD

Girard Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Adler expects to issue a decision from the bench within 10 days in the case of a Girard City Schools teacher accused of disorderly conduct.

The 39-year-old teacher, Daniel J. Nagle of Struthers, appeared for a trial Thursday on the misdemeanor charge.

Girard police filed the disorderly-conduct charge against Nagle due to a complaint that Nagle had acted in a threatening manner after being written-up by Junior High School Principal Jennifer Santangelo on Sept. 27.

School disciplinary records indicate Santangelo had given Nagle a notice of reprimand for being late to work on several occasions.

Santangelo later told police Nagle had balled up the notice and voiced his displeasure before Santangelo ordered him from her office, according to a police report.

Jennifer Nicholas, a teachers’ union representative, testified Thursday that she became concerned after speaking with Nagle in the hallway immediately following the disciplinary meeting with Santangelo in the principal’s office.

Nicholas said Nagle had gestured with his hands, used profanity and said “I’m gonna get her.”

