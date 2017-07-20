NEW WASHINGTON, Ohio (AP) — The company that built the Dakota Access oil pipeline is running into new trouble over another project in the Midwest.

Federal and state regulators are upset that work on the pipeline in Ohio has damaged wetlands and flooded farm fields during the past few months.

Fines against Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners are starting to pile up.

The federal commission that oversees pipelines and other energy projects ordered the company last week to clean up its mess and has stopped new drilling from getting underway.

The $4.2 billion Rover Pipeline is being built across Ohio and will extend into Michigan, Pennsylvania and West Virginia to carry natural gas to Canada and states in the Midwest and South.

Energy Transfer Partners says it’s working to comply with orders from regulators.