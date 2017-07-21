JOBS
19th annual Youngstown Mount Carmel fest 'caters to people'


Published: Thu, July 20, 2017 @ 10:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

The 19th annual Our Lady of Mount Carmel Italian Festival has something for everybody – food, entertainment and people-watching.

The festival, which opened Thursday with a Little Prince and Princess Pageant, runs from 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 1 to 10 p.m. Sunday on Via Mount Carmel, downtown.

The official opening ceremonies are from 7 to 8 p.m. Friday, when the Man of the Year, Woman of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award and three $1,000 Youngstown State University scholarships will be awarded, said Frank Frattaroli, festival chairman.

“It’s is family-oriented. We cater to the people, with indoor restrooms, shelter from inclement weather in the social hall or a 1,000-seat tent, buses that transport people around the downtown area and golf carts that take festival-goers from parking lots to the festival area and back,” Frattaroli said.

Read more about the event in Friday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

