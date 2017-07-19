JOBS
YPD Officer Tulipano heading to bluegrass state Thursday


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 9:55 p.m.

YOUNGSTOWN

Tony Tulipano will be heading from the streets of the West Side to the bluegrass of Kentucky Thursday.

Tulipano retired today after 26 years as a patrolman on the city police department, mostly working a West Side beat in Car 207. Thursday he will begin his retirement by moving with his wife to Kentucky so he can be close to his grandchildren, who live there.

An East Side native, Tulipano said he became a police officer because “I always wanted to help people.”

He offered some advice to the influx of new police officers starting at the department.

Read what he said in Thursday's Vindicator or on Vindy.com.

