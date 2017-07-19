JOBS
Youngstown police arrest man on gun charge


Published: Wed, July 19, 2017 @ 10:00 a.m.

YOUNGSTOWN — Reports said a man arrested with a gun just after 7 p.m. Tuesday told police he needed it because he had recently been shot at.

Reports said Andrew Scott, 21, was pulled over about in a drive in the 800 block of East Dewey Avenue on the South Side for running a stop sign.

Scott was acting nervous and gave police permission to search his car. Reports said he asked officers to hurry up and when they searched him they found a loaded .380-caliber handgun in the pockets of his shorts.

Scott was taken to the Mahoning County jail on a charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

